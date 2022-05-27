Heading to the beach in NJ? Don’t buy gas here

If you need gas before heading down the shore, fill up before you get on the Garden State Parkway or New Jersey Turnpike.

Average gas prices have stabilized, and dropped a bit in New Jersey, to an average of $4.75 per gallon for regular, according to AAA, but you will pay much more than that on the state's toll roads.

AAA.com AAA.com loading...

The service stations on the Turnpike and Parkway can only adjust their prices up to three times per week. The price is based on a survey of prices at stations elsewhere in New Jersey.

As of Friday, the Sunoco stations on the toll roads are charging almost $4.88 per gallon for regular, more than a dime more than what you would pay if you filled up before you paid the toll.

njta.com njta.com loading...

That is also more than the highest average price in every New Jersey county as surveyed by AAA.

The good news is that Monmouth, Ocean and Atlantic Counties are showing some of the lowest average prices in the state as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, averaging between $4.71 and $4.76 per gallon for regular.

AAA.com AAA.com loading...

Cape may County has among the highest average price, at $4.80.

You will also tend to pay more along the Route 1 corridor.

Somerset County has the highest average price for gas, at $4.84.

The high cost of gasoline does not seem to be deterring travel for the long weekend, with AAA predicting more than 850,000 motorists will travel between now and Monday.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!