Hear Juice Wrld and The Weeknd’s New Song “Smile”

Last year, Juice Wrld teased fans with the thought of a collaboration between himself and The Weeknd. After a year of waiting, it's finally happening.

On Friday (Aug. 7), fans received Juice Wrld and The Weeknd's new collab, "Smile." The Nick Mira-produced song, previously leaked as the track "Sad," finds Juice singing about giving his all for his girl. "I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile/I want you to prosper and come proper," he sings.

The Weeknd takes a different approach with his lady. "A hundred pics of me on your phone/Now you're someone that I used to know/At this point, we playin' with fire (Fire), fire (Fire)/You don't wanna see what's in my phone/It's just gonna hurt you more (More)," Abel sings.

The song comes a year after the Legends Never Die rhymer suggested that he and the 30-year-old singer could go diamond on a record together.

"Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record," Juice posted on Twitter in September 2019.

The Weekend has been promoting the new track via social media, getting fans excited for the impending release. He has also shared images of Juice and retweeted the beloved rapper's 2019 tweet about them having success if they jumped on a track together.

"XO + 999 Thursday Night," The Weeknd captioned an IG post on Tuesday (Aug. 4). The XO represents his record label and 999 was the set of numbers often associated with Juice Wrld as he used it to represent turning negatives into positives. All proceeds from the song will go to the Equal Justice Initiative.

"Smile" is the first record from both The Weeknd and Juice Wrld since dropping their individual projects earlier this year. The Canada native released his fourth studio album After Hours in late March while Juice's camp dropped his first posthumous album in July.

Listen to "Smile" by Juice Wrld and The Weeknd below.