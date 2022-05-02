Don't let this sneak up on you! Starting on Wednesday May 4, NJ is banning the use of single-use bags. Which means, if you're heading out to the store, you're going to have to remember to bring reusable bags.

Habits are hard to kick, so it'll take a while for us here in the Garden State to keep this mental note whenever we go errand-running. However, even if you forget to BYOB (bring your own bag), you will be able to purchase them at many grocery stores at check-out.

But to kick off the new NJ law, there are a handful of places where you can score free reusable bags this week. Here's where:

Wawa

Wawa on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

On Wednesday May 4th, when the ban goes into effect, Wawa will be giving away 1,000 free reusable bags, in according to the 'Skip the Bag for Good' initiative . This goes for every one of the 272 New Jersey Wawa locations. So at the end of the day, around 270,000 will be distributed. After the giveaway, you can still purchase Wawa reusable bags for 35 cents. Add a few to your collection to show your Wawa pride!

Stop & Shop

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Stop & Shop stores in New Jersey will be giving away one free reusable bag per customer on Monday and Tuesday, while supplies last.

Angel Azul Bakery - Jersey City

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to NJ.com, The Jersey City Central Avenue Special Improvement District, in partnership with BagUpNJ and New Jersey Clean Communities (NJCC), will be distributing free reusable bags on May 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angel Azul Bakery, located at 460 Central Avenue in Jersey City.

