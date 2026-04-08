There's a new restaurant in Burlington that has a lot of locals licking their lips and already wanting more. You may already be familiar with the owners. Keep reading for more details.

Bel Forno Pizzeria open April 6 in Burlington

Bel Forno Pizzeria celebrated its grand opening this week, according to South Jersey Food Scene, and is ready to welcome you. The doors officially opened on Monday (April 6) and the response was overwhelming. The new local favorite already made an appreciation post on Facebook.

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The post read, "Thank you to everyone for your overwhelming love, excitement, patience, and understanding as we officially open our doors at @belfornopizzeria. Please know that wait times might be longer this week as we work through the overwhelming rush, but we will do our best to accommodate you. Delivery and to-go orders will be accommodated if possible. We thank you for understanding, and look forward to having you enjoy @belfornopizzeria."

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Bel Forno Pizzeria is family owned and run

The restaurant is family owned and run. The menu is filled with your favorite Italian dishes. Their specialty? Wood-fired pizza (red and white). There are also appetizers, salads, hot and cold sandwiches, panini, wraps, traditional pizza, pastas, entrees, and desserts. See the menu in the Facebook post below.

The family once owned the popular Bordentown restaurant The Vault

The owner and family are no strangers to the area. Gian Belardo and his father once owned Pete & John's Pizzeria in Pemberton. Belardo also owned the popular spot, The Vault Authentic Wood Fired Pizza, in Bordentown. After The Vault closed in 2018, the family put their efforts into their Wanna Pizza This? food truck, which became very popular.

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The pizza oven from The Vault is being used in the new Bel Forno Pizzeria

Speaking of The Vault, the original wood-fired oven from Italy, used at that restaurant is firmly planted in this new pizzeria, Bel Forno, much to the delight of fans of The Vault. You know you're getting top-notch pizza.

Bel Forno Pizzeria via Facebook Bel Forno Pizzeria via Facebook loading...

Go check it out and support this new local restaurant. Bel Forno Pizzeria is located at 1700 Columbus Road in Burlington. BYOB.

Welcome back, Belardo family. Best wishes.

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