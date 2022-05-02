Every NJ Wawa is giving out 1,000 ‘free’ reusable bags

Wawa plans to distribute more than 270,000 free reusable bags to customers throughout New Jersey starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the day the state's ban on single-use plastic bags takes effect.

The convenience store chain announced on Monday that its 272 New Jersey locations will each have 1,000 free bags available for customers who make a purchase, as part of the company's Skip the Bag for Good initiative.

"Shopping with a reusable bag is a change of habit for many people that can reduce our long-term impact on the environment, and we are excited to do our part to support the community," said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations for New Jersey.

Beyond the giveaway, Wawa will offer New Jersey customers reusable bags for 35 cents, while encouraging customers to bring their own bags or skip using a bag altogether.

Retailers and food service establishments are banned from distributing single-use plastic bags starting on May 4, in accordance with a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in November 2020. Large supermarkets will also be barred from distributing single-use paper bags at checkout.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

