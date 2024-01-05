It's the time of year when I need something to look forward to.

Once the hustle and bustle of the holidays is over and the decorations have been put away, I get a little melancholy. I'm sure I'm not the only one.

Every January I start to make a list of fun things to do throughout the year. It keeps me busy so I don't miss watching Christmas movies at night in my pajamas.

I was excited to find a list on Only in Your State of cool, hidden gem places to check out all around New Jersey.

I definitely want to check out several of them.

The Bent Spoon in Princeton

I love that The Bent Spoon ice cream shop in Palmer Square, Princeton made the list. It's close to my home but going into Princeton and enjoying the surroundings always feels like a little getaway. The Bent Spoon always has the most unique flavors and your old favorites too.

Here's what the article says about the popular ice cream spot:

"Most towns have a great ice cream parlor, but few have one like The Bent Spoon. This tiny Princeton cafe is known for its seasonal flavors, which range from local fruits to unique blends of spices and seasonings."

Don't sleep on this place. They have new plant-based ice cream flavors too.

Chicken Galore in Woodbridge

Everyone knows that the "hole-in-the-wall" places tend to be the best places in New Jersey. Chicken Galore has been around for a long time (since 1968) and has quite a following.

The broasted chicken is the thing to get here, according to the article. There are also sandwiches, ribs, and other things.

The Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank

I've lived in New Jersey my whole life and haven't been to this luxury hotel. It looks absolutely beautiful and visiting is on my 2024 bucket list.

The hotel is said to have one of the best restaurants in Red Bank and is on the Navesink River, which makes for pretty views. It's a popular wedding venue.

Sakana in New Brunswick

If you like sushi, the article calls Sakana the "most unique all-you-can-eat experience in New Jersey."

I don't know about you, but, I'm ready to check out these Garden State hotspots.

There's more. To check out the entire list of NJ hidden gems from Only in Your State, click here.

