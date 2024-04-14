Get Ready to Lick Your Fingers! Here’s Where to Find the BEST Ribs in New Jersey

By far one of the best foods Americans love eating when spring and summer rolls around? RIBS!

Fire up the grill! There's nothing quite like getting your hands sticky while biting into a juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned and sauced rib. They're what backyard grill memories are made of.

Barbecue. Barbecue table spread. Beef brisket, chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, Mac n cheese, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw & beer. Classic traditional Texas meats & side dishes.

From seasoning the meat, letting it marinate for hours in a magical blend of spices and juices, making sure the heat is just right, and then patiently looking it slow-cook until the juicy meat falls off the bone. It's a lot of work, and not everyone has the method down pat.

Here's one of the great things about New Jersey. You don't need to go all the way down to Texas to get some of the best ribs you've ever had. Sure, you find more of those destination BBQ joints down South, but don't sleep on New Jersey BBQ!

Credit: Instagram @localsmokebbq

So if you're craving ribs, where's the best place to get them in New Jersey?

I did some digging around, and found a few answers. Afterall, food is subjective. But for this task, we're turning to one of the most reputable sources for food content in the food industry - The Food Network.

They've compiled a list of The Best Ribs in Every State, and their choices will have you itching to lick your fingers in no time.

So what's their meaty choice for New Jersey? Good news: they have more than one location!

Local Smoke BBQ

Local Smoke BBQ has the best ribs in the state, according to The Food Network! They have 5 locations in New Jersey: Red Bank, Neptune, Cookstown, Monmouth Park and Sea Girt.

Google Maps

You've gotta try their slow-cooked St. Louis ribs! Their menu also features pulled pork, chicken, beef brisket, wagyu sausage, and deep fried catfish.

While you're at it, try one of their mouth-watering sides like mac and cheese, potato salad, BBQ beans, brussel sprouts, collard greens and more!

Do you agree with this pick for best ribs in New Jersey? Check out Local Smoke BBQ's full menu HERE!