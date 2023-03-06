I've got some great news for you. I'm so excited. You know it's almost spring when Holland Ridge Farms starts talking about their opening date. Yay.

On Sunday (March 5, 2023) the tulip farm in Cream Ridge, NJ announced on social media that they are projecting opening day for its annual U-Pick Tulip Festival to be on Friday, April 7th (Good Friday).

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

I also found out what's new for 2023. Keep reading.

I can't wait. Going to Holland Ridge Farms' Tulip Festival is my favorite springtime thing to do. I usually end up going several times during the season. I take a ton of pictures, pick colorful tulips for my friends and me, visit the food trucks, the bakery barn and so much more. It's always such a great time.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The post read in part, "DRUMROLL PLEASE. We're projecting an opening date of Friday, April 7th - Good Friday!! Tulip season is typically 2-3 weeks depending on the weather. The colder it is, the longer the tulips will last. Stay tuned for bloom updates and our official opening date."

How Many Tulips Are at Holland Ridge Farms?

If you've never been to Holland Ridge Farms you're missing out on this magnificent experience. There are MILLIONS of the most beautiful tulips to see in many different colors.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

There are photo props and backgrounds scattered throughout the tulip fields and farm. If you get hungry during your visit, don't worry, there are up to 30 food trucks at the farm every single day.

Ticket Information for Holland Ridge Farms in 2023 Tulip Festival

You'll need to buy tickets before you go to Holland Ridge. The farm is saying tickets will go on sale about a week before opening day so keep checking their website or social media sites.

What's New At Holland Ridge Farms for 2023?

So, what's new at Holland Ridge Farms for 2023? Grab your family and friends and bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks for WEEKDAY picnic. Outside food and drinks are still not allowed on the weekends.

There's also a new online, interactive map. Click here to see and play around with it.

You can do what I just did and register for the farm's brand new VIP Text List. There you can register for the U-Pick Tulips 2023 Ticket Pre-Sale. Text VIP to (855) 363-2843 or click here.

More information about Holland Ridge Farms

I know you probably have a lot of questions. Click here for all the answers.

Holland Ridge Farms is Hiring for 2023

Holland Ridge Farms is hiring for the 2023 season too. You have to be at least 16 years old. Click here for more details.

The wait is almost over. I'm giddy with excitement. I'll see you there. I'll be the one taking a million pictures.