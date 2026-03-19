Winter is ending (thank goodness), spring is beginning, which means my favorite season at Holland Ridge Farms is coming soon, although all the seasons at Holland Ridge Farms are spectacular. The farm in Cream Ridge (right off I-195) just revealed what's new for its 2026 tulip season, and I couldn't wait to tell you.

Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge features over 8 million tulips in bloom

You've been to Holland Ridge Farms, right? The over 8 million tulips in bloom are an absolutely amazing sight. It's like the ocean. You just never get sick of seeing it. The tulips are in all different colors, and you get to pick them to bring home. There are lots of other fun things to do on the farm. Keep reading for more details.

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The projected opening date of the 2026 U-Pick Tulip season is April 10

As you can imagine, the most popular question the farm gets asked this time of year, when everyone's longing to get outside for a taste of spring, is "When will you be opening?" Good news. The farm is posted on Facebook that the projected opening date of U-Pick Tulips: Spring Spectacular is Friday, April 10. Remember that's not a set date.

It could change due to the weather. Keep your eye on the farm's social media as we get closer.

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Fill A Bucket is new at Holland Ridge Farms for the 2026 tulip season

Fill a Bucket is new for 2026. You buy the new, really cute pink bucket online when you buy your tickets to the tulip festival, pick it up when you get to the farm, fill it with tulips (it fits more than 50), and skip the checkout line. Yes, you get to keep the bucket when you leave.

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Weekends at Holland Ridge Farms will be filled with family-friendly fun. There will be inflatables, bubble shows, and face painting included with your ticket during opening weekend. The second weekend, there will be scads of food trucks and a beer garden, and that leads to peak bloom weekend, which is not to be missed.

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There are new picnic pads at Holland Ridge Farm for this tulip season

There are also new picnic pads for the 2026 tulip season, which you can rent for an hour. They include cookies and lemonade. The picnic pads will be available weekdays and weekends. Different themes are available, too.

Tulip season at Holland Ridge Farms will be here before you know it. For more details, click here. Holland Ridge Farm is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, NJ.