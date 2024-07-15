I'm sure you've heard me mention Holland Ridge Farms before...once or twice...or a million times. It's one of my favorite spots.

It's a U-Pick tulip farm in Cream Ridge, NJ that brings such happiness each spring with its 8 million colorful tulips. It's truly breathtaking.

I wait throughout the year to return to the farm. I know you do too.

I've got some really great news for you. You won't have to wait as long to get back there this year.

Because I'm a loyal fan of the farm I'm signed up to get the latest farm news by email and a recent email put a big smile on my face.

Holland Ridge Farms has announced a new one-of-a-kind experience.

I can't wait.

Holland Ridge Farms to host brand-new Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is coming to Holland Ridge Farms.

Oh my gosh...they are combining two of my favorite things...the holidays and tulips. I'm giddy with excitement.

I know you're probably wondering what this is going to look like.

Here's what the tulip farm told its loyal customers:

It's going to open in November and you're invited. They promise a super unique walkthrough experience for those of all ages.

You'll be able to pick and take home tulip and will even have the chance to help the farmers plant the tulip bulbs for the spring tulip season. How cool is that?

Over 30,000 tulips will be illuminated

They will illuminate over 30,000 tulips for an unforgettable sight. Wow. I'm sure it will be like nothing you've ever experienced. Get ready to flood your Instagram, as there will be lots of photo ops.

There will also be a Holiday Makers Market. This will be perfect to start your holiday shopping.

There will be food trucks and sweet treats

For your sweet tooth, there will be sweet treats galore from food trucks and the bakery on the farm, along with some hot chocolate to set the winter vibe.

Bring the kids to visit Santa's Workshop where there will be interactive activities and crafts.

Doesn't this sounds like so much fun?

As soon as I get more details, I'll pass them along.

Winter Wonderland at Holland Ridge Farms is definitely something to look forward to.

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, NJ.

