Holy ‘Que Smokehouse Opening in Lahaska

A new restaurant, Holy 'Que Smokehouse, is opening in the next few weeks in Bucks County, according to Bucks Local News.

The Texas style BBQ place will be on Lower York Road in Lahaska, right next to Peddler's Village. The menu will feature some wood smoked Texas favorites like pulled pork, brisket, and links. I can't wait to see the "mammoth sized beef rib." Oh my. The article says it will be a weekend special. Something tells me you'll need quite an appetite for that. Lol. Make sure you try the delicious sounding sides like Holy Que's "legendary" 3 Cheese Mac, Bacon Baked Beans, and Sweet Creamed Corn. Check out the whole menu here.

It's aiming for an October 20th opening. A great time to open, since that area's usually bustling in the fall and for the holidays. Keep this is mind when visiting Peddler's Village for the scarecrow display or holiday lights. There's a big outdoor space, so it will be easy to maintain proper social distance while eating.

One of the owners, Tom Peters' says, "I'm so excited to become a part of the Bucks County community by sharing some traditional, good ol' fashioned BBQ. We are sticking to Texas tradition so there won't be any fancy drizzled something or other. Even down to our sodas…it's all about Big Reds, which is the go-to cola in Texas. More importantly, our driving force is to make our customers feel like they're a part of our growing family. It's that hometown hospitality we all need today."

You'd think this would just be a dinner place, but, no. Holy 'Que Smokehouse will be serving breakfast too. Stop in for their signature roast coffees, tex-mex breakfast tacos, and breakfast bowls.

Holy 'Que Smokehouse will be open Tuesday - Sunday from 8am to 5pm (or whenever they sell out). I suggest getting their early. They'll offer brunch on Sundays with Texas favorites like biscuits and gravy, country fried steak, and Tri-tip and eggs. I've never hear of that before, I'll have to check it out.

For more, click here.

Welcome to the area, Holy 'Que Smokehouse.