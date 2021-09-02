A dramatic rescue unfolded at the height of the storm and flooding Wednesday night after a Hopewell police officer was swept away by flood waters while assisting a stranded motorist.

Two officers attempting to rescue the officer were also stranded by the rising water and needed rescue.

The problem? No cell service, no radio as the officers were out of their vehicle.

The quick-thinking cops fired their service weapons in the air, catching the attention of first responders and eventually being spotted by a drone.

It was still a few hours before rescuers could reach the stranded cops, according to New Jersey State PBA President Pat Colligan, who joined our Townsquare Media station station, NJ101.5 Thursday morning.

This incident is yet another reminder that cops never know what danger is ahead of them when they report for their shift. Got me thinking that we need a reset when it comes to defining emergencies and danger in New Jersey.