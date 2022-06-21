This is pretty cool. Hopewell now has its own Monopoly game, according to my friends at Mercer Me.

The new game made its debut at a "Hopeopoly" Tournament at Hopewell Elementary School recently. Cute name, isn't it?

The board looks like it's from the classic Monopoly game but, instead of Boardwalk, Park Place and the other properties, it has Hopewell references...yup, all the places you love around town, including The Blue Bottle Café, Pennington Quality Market, Hopewell Inn, and so many more.

Local families who donated money towards the design are on the board as well. I see a few familiar names. This is such a fun idea.

Luccia Carsky-Wilson, a local artist, created the artwork for the board and the box. It's turned out great. This will make game night really fun.

This isn't the first Hopewell Monopoly game. The article says Hopewell High School's Class of 2004 made one when they were graduating as a fundraiser.

Heather School, owner of Heather's Pet Care LLC, recently found one on a local online yard sale page and gave it to Leo Vorhees, a local barber. He displayed it in his shop and everyone who saw it loved and it...it generated a buzz around Hopewell.

The Mayor, Paul Anzano, heard the buzz and had a great idea. He thought they could recreate it and sell the games as a fundraiser to build the new Hopewell Public Library. Love it.

Three hundred games have been made and will be on sale this fall at the town library.

To find out more details about this cool new game, and to check out the board, click here.

