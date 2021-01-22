There are many community groups that are trying to help those in need during these tough times. One of those groups is the Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry. We found a post on Facebook created by Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry stating that the pantry will be having a grocery event this weekend to help those that have been having a hard time putting food on the table.

According to the Facebook post, the event is called 'Grab and Go' and it will be making a stop in Pennington this Saturday, January 23rd for one hour from 10 am to 11 am. The location where the 'Grab and Go' event will happen is 425 South Main Street in Pennington.

Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry is encouraging everyone to stop by. Part of the caption on Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry’s Facebook post reads, "If you, or someone you know, could use a helping hand, stop by.”

On the Hopewell Valley YMCA website it was mentioned that if you would like to help the community and donate to the Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry that is an option as well. If you would like to volunteer and help those in need in our communities you can register on the Hopewell Valley YMCA website.

We learned from the Hopewell Valley YMCA website that some of the items needed include:

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

Canned meats

Breakfast cereals/bars

Shelf-stable milk

Cooking oil

Household Products

Personal Care Products

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.