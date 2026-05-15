After 66 years, the Rothwell family has announced that the beloved Pennington Quality Market has been sold and will transition to another family-owned local grocery chain, McCaffrey's Food Markets. The changeover will happen in a few weeks.

Pennington Quality Market announced its closing after 66 years

The announcement was made on social media Thursday evening (May 14). I have to be honest. It made me emotional. Pennington Quality Market is so much more than just a grocery store. I was lucky enough to be a small part of PQM's annual Fight Cancer Day for several years. My son works there (and loves it), and I've shopped there for as long as I can remember and will miss it.

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It's not unusual to have a friendly chat with Mike or Barbara Rothwell, the brother/sister team, who took over the store from their father, Larry Rothwell. It's been in their family since 1981. The family has always been devoted to helping the community in every way possible.

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The wonderful employees are another reason PQM is so wonderful. Dozens of them have happily worked there for many years and are always smiling and willing to help.

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The PQM employees have all been offered jobs with McCaffrey's

Customers commenting on the retirement post expressed concern for the future of the workers. Rothwell assured everyone he had his valued employees in mind while negotiating the sale, saying, "All of our employees are being offered positions with McCaffrey’s. Making sure our team was cared for and given the opportunity to continue on was the most important part of this transition for both my sister Barbara and me during the sale process."

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PQM will close on June 13 and reopen on June 15 as McCaffrey's

Pennington Quality Market will close on June 13 and reopen on June 15 as McCaffrey's. Don't worry, you'll still see Mike Rothwell around. He says he'll be a McCaffrey's customer.

Jim McCaffrey IV is excited about the future. He said, "We are honored to welcome Pennington Quality Market into the McCaffrey's family.PQM has built an outstanding reputation, and we look forward to building on that strong foundation. Our goal is to continue delivering the high-quality products, service, and community focus that customers have come to expect."

Thank you, Rothwell family, for the huge impact you've had on so many in the community. Enjoy your retirement.

America's Most and Least Affordable Grocery Stores This ranking comes from Consumer Reports , which basically filled up the same grocery cart at stores across the country, mixing name brands and store brands, then compared how each total stacked up against Walmart’s prices. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow