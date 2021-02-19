Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry Grab & Go Event Saturday

The Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry is holding a Grab & Go grocery event tomorrow morning (Saturday, February 20th) in Pennington for those that have found themselves

in need.

This wonderful, free event will be from 10am - 11am at 425 South Main Street in Pennington. If you, or anyone you know, has found themselves in need of help lately, please go get what you (or they) need. If you can't make it tomorrow, or would rather have the groceries delivered to you, please click here and sign up for delivery. This fabulous group wants to make sure you get the free, nutritious groceries that you and your family need. The groceries are what the Food Pantry is calling "shelf stable."

https://www.facebook.com/HVMobileFoodPantry/posts/261048325634651

The Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry began operating at the beginning of the pandemic, back in March of 2020, for those in our community in need of groceries. Since the pandemic began, there's been a great need for basic necessities, like food, for some who could have never imagined needing any help before, but, now find themselves in a scary situation, due to sickness or unemployment, or both. Please spread the word about this helpful, free service. Remember, the groceries can be delivered to you.

For more information, or if you have any questions, please email HVMobileFoodPantry@gmail.com or feel free to call (609) 737-3048, extension 2.

Please know that all of your information will be kept confidential, so please go get what you need.

I absolutely love how this community has come together during this most challenging time. Kindness matters.