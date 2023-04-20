How cool is this! A local New Jersey craft brewery has teamed up with the NHL New Jersey Devils to make a special "Jersey Brew" for the Devils. It's Toms River Brewing and their "Raise Hell-es" lager. Get it "Raise Hell" It's perfect for the New Jersey Devils and playoff time! The Devils are in a playoff series with their rivals the New York Rangers and you can quench your Stanley Cup thirst with a glass of Toms River Brewings' "Raise Helles" lager.

So there is a story behind this beer, because "Hellus" is an actual type of lager. The German beer is pronounced, "Hell-Us". According to Craft Beer, "Helles” means “pale in color,” as these beers are often golden. The German-style helles lager is a bit rounder or fuller-bodied than light lager and even all-malt pilsners. Helles lager beers offer a touch of sweetness that balance a measurable addition of spicy German hop flavor and light bitterness."

So obviously a beer with a "Hell-ish" twist is perfect for our very own New Jersey Devils. I've been a Devils fan since they arrived in the Garden State 40 years ago. I still have my original red & green colors that I got when the team first began play at the Brendan Bryne Arena in the Meadowlands back in the 80s. Now you can enjoy Toms River Brewings' Raise Helles beer at the Rock as the Devils make a run at their 4th Stanley Cup Championship.

Stock up on your New Jersey Devils beer just in time for tonight's Devils - Rangers playoff game. Toms River Brewing is located at 1540 NJ-37, Toms River, NJ 08755 TO-GO Sales Only, Credit Card Only (Open Today, Thursday April 20th, 3pm - 9 pm)

You can also enjoy "Raise Helles" at the Prudential Center in Newark when you go to a Devils game! LET'S GO DEVILS!

