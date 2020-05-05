How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Home During Quarantine

Cinco de Mayo is an awesome holiday to celebrate with friends and this year, it falls on a Tuesday, which people coincidentally call Taco Tuesday. It sucks that this year we are under a Stay at Home order from the Governor due to COVID-19, so we'll just have to celebrate from home, right? It's easy and I'll tell you how my husband and I will be celebrating.

For the drinks!

Here's my husband's recipe for his margarita.

4 oz of margarita mix or sour mix

1 oz of triple sec

2 oz of tequila

1 oz of amaretto (optional)

Once all ingredients are combined, add ice in your shaker.

Shake well and pour over new ice into a glass with a salted rim.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

My hubby adds a little amaretto, because our friend Kyle made them for us and we loved the taste, so that's how we make them now.

To make the margaritas, my husband uses a jigger and a cocktail shaker like the ones below.

Credit: Target Credit: Target loading...

Credit: Target Credit: Target loading...

If you don't have these bartender tools at home, no worries! My hubby says you can use a measuring cup that measures in ounces and a cup that has a lid that you can shake. If you have a blender bottle or any water bottle with a lid, will work too.

Now onto what you're eating tonight!

If you're making tacos at home, make sure you've got all your taco essentials. (These are the ones we love)

Ground beef (Make sure you buy taco seasoning, it's life changing)

Taco shells (I love nacho cheese ones, but regular ones or flour tortillas will do too.

Shredded lettuce

Jalapenos (if you're into spice)

Shredded cheese

Tomatoes

Sour Cream

Onions

We always make tacos at home, however, there is a little bit of a meat shortage right now, so if you can't find ground beef or ingredients, check out these great deals and taco kits from Taco Bell, Chipotle, Qdoba and On the Border.

If you want to order specifically from a restaurant in Mercer County, perhaps not a chain restaurant, check out this awesome post from the Mercer Food to Go During COVID-19 Facebook group.

Whatever you decide, Cinco de Mayo will be awesome celebrating at home as long as you make it fun!