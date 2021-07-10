How to Watch the 2021 Primetime Emmys

The Primetime Emmys are fast approaching!

Before this year's awards show, the nominations ceremony will take place on July 13. The official 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place live on Sept. 19.

Fan-favorite shows that are expected to get some nominations include: WandaVision, Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Mandalorian, Mare of Easttown and I May Destroy You.

Below, find out how to stream the 2021 Emmys and more!

How to watch the 2021 Emmys nominations ceremony:

The 2021 Emmys nomination ceremony will take place on Tuesday (July 13) at 11:30 AM ET. You can watch the ceremony through the official Emmys website here or on YouTube.

The live-streamed event will be hosted by This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton performer Jasmine Cephas Jones. The pair made Emmy history last year when they became the first father-daughter duo to win performance-related Emmys in the same year.

Ron and Jasmine will announce the nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

When is the eligibility period for the 2021 Emmys?

This year's eligibility period is for shows that aired between June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021.

How to watch the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards:

Viewers can watch the 2021 Emmys on CBS or through the Paramount+ streaming service live on Sept. 19 at 8 PM ET. The show will also be available to watch on-demand via the streaming platform after its original airing.

The actual awards show will take place in Los Angeles at Microsoft Theater.

Who is hosting the 2021 Emmys?

The official host of the 2021 Emmys has not been revealed just yet. For the past three years, late-night star Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the star-studded event.