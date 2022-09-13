When Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series Monday (Sept. 12), her triumphant acceptance speech turned into an awkward moment when Jimmy Kimmel refused to move from his spot lying in front of the microphone.

But why did Kimmel lie down in the first place? It turns out the controversial moment was all part of a bit that fell very flat.

Presenters Will Arnett and Kimmel both pretended that Kimmel was too drunk to help present the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series since Kimmel lost the award his show was nominated for earlier in the night. They even went so far as to have Arnett drag Kimmel on and off the stage.

Although the audience laughed at the bit before the award was announced, viewers slammed the talk show host after he refused to give up the joke even after the winner was announced, essentially hijacking Brunson's important moment.

When Brunson, creator of Abbott Elementary, took the stage to deliver her speech, she even offered Kimmel an easy out.

"Jimmy, wake up! I won!" she said.

But Kimmel stayed put, lying just next to Brunson's feet as she spoke.

Brunson addressed the awkward moment later in the evening while speaking the press.

"I know him. Honestly, it was kind of ... Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott, and one of the first people ... He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC," Brunson said.

"Tomorrow, maybe I'll be mad at him. I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face," she joked, adding she didn't "know what the internet thinks."

The internet did not like it.

Many viewers declared Brunson deserved better and that Kimmel unnecessarily stole the spotlight from her big moment.

"At some point, the joke simply isn't worth it. Get up & leave. She's worked too hard to have that moment disrupted by a non-funny joke. He owes her a public apology IMO," one fan tweeted, calling the joke "not cool."

"So rude to insert yourself on her HARD EARNED moment. And now his dusty ass is in her pictures," another tweeted.

Others called Kimmel "unfunny," "rude" and "entitled" as the moment went wildly viral Monday night.

Some even brought up the fact that Kimmel was also a part of the infamous 2017 Oscars moment when La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture winner over Moonlight, the actual winning film.

For his part, Kimmel claimed he had no idea where he was on the stage.

"I had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was. It was one of the weirdest things that's ever happened to me," he told Entertainment Tonight after the moment went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The stunt was particularly ill-timed, as it took away from the importance of Brunson's win as the second Black woman in history to win the Emmy for a comedy show she both wrote and created.

She also became the first Black woman to be nominated in three comedy categories in a single year at the awards show.

For its debut season, Abbott Elementary nabbed three other Emmys during the awards show.