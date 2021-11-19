I Got To Interview Adele About Her New Album 30

I had the chance of a lifetime to interview one of the biggest stars on the planet the other day. Adele just dropped her new album 30 today and a few days ago Popcrush and 94.5PST got the opportunity to get her on a zoom call to talk about it.

I got the call from my boss on Monday that I would be doing an audio interview with Adele the following day. Naturally, I freaked out and had a whole moment where I was nervous, excited, and scared out of my mind because it's adele...HELLO! I have had the privilege of interviewing so many different artists across all genres throughout my career, but none have come close to how I feel about Adele. Her artistry is unmatched and I was so excited to be able to talk to her about her music, what moves her, her passions, and her creative process. She's an artist that touches a person's soul in a way that not many artists can with just their voice.

Figuring out what questions to ask her was difficult. And not because I didn't have any questions for her, but because I had so much I wanted to know but so little time. How do you ask the biggest star in the world EVERYTHING in just 5 minutes?

When the time came to speak with Adele, everything flowed so smoothly. She is so warm and hilarious and she made talking to her about some very difficult things so comfortable.

She has been so open and honest about her life and what she's been through, and I really wanted to do her justice and help her tell her story the right way. The interview will be on Popcrush Nights and 94.5PST on Monday night starting at 8 pm. Let me know what you think.