‘iCarly’ Returns in First Revival Trailer

The trailer says “The show you grew up with ... is all grown up.”

(This show was on the air from 2007 to 2012, so if you feel really old right now, know you are not alone.)

That show is iCarly, the popular sitcom that ran for six seasons and almost 100 episodes on Nickelodeon. With the new Paramount+ hungry for new original content — and intensely interested in attracting the grownup viewers of hit Nickelodeon shows — the streaming service is now premiering a brand-new iCarly. It’s not a reboot, it’s a sequel, with Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor all reprising their roles as Carly, Freddie, and Spencer.

Paramount+ just premiered the first trailer for the revival. Watch it below:

If you’re wondering what happened to Jennette McCurdy’s Sam, McCurdy decided to quit acting a few years ago to pursue other potential careers. (Based on a recent interview where she claimed she was “so ashamed of the parts” she played and that she was “so unfulfilled” by her roles, which she called “cheesy” and “embarrassing,” you should probably not hold your breath for a return appearance anytime soon.) Here’s the new iCarly’s official synopsis:

The new iCarly will pick up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon's original show ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love, and family in their twenties. Stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress return and are joined by newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

The new iCarly premieres on Paramount+ on June 17.

