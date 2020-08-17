Iggy Azalea Just Joined TikTok and Made Fun of Her Infamous 2013 Gibberish Rap
Iggy Azalea is finally on TikTok... and the platform is all the better for her presence.
The "Sally Walker" rapper officially joined ~the kids~ on TikTok earlier this month, and she's already more entertaining than some of the funniest trends on app. (Not the EDM-loving dog though—that one's untouchable.)
Azalea's most iconic contribution to the video-sharing app thus far? A self-referential clip in which she makes fun of an old, cringe-inducing concert performance.
In the clip, as The Neighbourhood's 2015 song "Daddy Issues" plays in the background ("You ask me what I'm thinking about..."), Azalea begins to zone out. A daydream sequence reveals what's on her mind: Her infamous-among-fans 2013 performance at European music festival Splash!, for which she was relentlessly memed for her seemingly nonsensical a capella onstage rap.
See the full moment, below:
Azalea posted her first TikTok video on August 8, announcing in a fleeting clip, "I'm here to ruin TikTok!"
And it seems Azalea's brand du jour is "self-deprecating, in-on-the-joke celebrity," considering her most recent clip is a video of her joking, to the tune of La Roux's "Bulletproof," that no one can hurt her feelings since "my baby cries when I play my music." Ouch.