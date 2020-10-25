Iggy Azalea Confirms Split From Playboi Carti, Shares First Photos of Son Onyx

Iggy Azalea confirmed her split with Playboi Carti and revealed her son Onyx's face for the first time.

On Friday (October 23), the "Fancy" rapper seemingly confirmed the couple's breakup in a series of Instagram Stories. “You lost a real 1,” she wrote, according to The Shade Room. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone.”

On Saturday (October 24), she officially announced that they broke up. “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Shortly after she shared the message with her fans, she shared the first images of her baby boy on Instagram.

Azalea sparked pregnancy rumors in December 2019. In June, she announced the arrival of her newborn son.

The following month, she revealed his name, Onyx, along with a voice recording of him trying to speak. Azalea's legal name is Amethyst, meaning that they are both named after quartz crystals.