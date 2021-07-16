Why Is Iggy Azalea Taking a Break From Music?

This next Iggy Azalea record will be her last for at least a few years.

On Thursday (July 15), the rapper announced her upcoming departure from music via Twitter. She is rumored to premiere her new album on August 13.

"End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music," she tweeted. "I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."

Although she will be taking a hiatus from music, she will still be hitting the road with Pitbull on the I Feel Good Tour which will kick off in August and conclude in October.

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing," she continued. "I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"

In a follow-up tweet, Azalea told her fans that she will be releasing another project the week after she drops her album.

End of an Era will mark Azalea's third studio album. This follows her 2014 record The New Classic and 2019's In My Defense.

The news about her hiatus follows her recent "blackfishing" controversy. Some social media users accused Azalea of attempting to appear ethnically Black in her music video "I Am The Stripclub." She quickly put those accusations to rest and revealed that she wore the exact same shade of makeup that she always does.