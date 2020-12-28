Iggy Azalea Says Playboi Carti Missed Birth of Son to Play Video Games in Philly

If there is one person who didn't have a merry Christmas, it was rapper Iggy Azalea. She woke up on Christmas morning ready for a full out fight with her baby daddy, Playboi Carti. The day he put out his highly anticipated album 'Whole Lotta Red’, Azalea blasted him on social media for skipping Christmas with her and their new born son, Onyx. According to Hip Hop Vibe, Carti traded their first Christmas together as a family for an album release party with his side chick.

In what seemed like an all day tirade, Azalea took her time calling out Carti and his side chick for infidelity while she was pregnant. According to Jezebel, a few other things she claimed was that Carti refused to sign the birth certificate of their son even though the pregnancy was planned. Azalea even called her baby daddy out for missing the birth of baby Onyx to go play PlayStation with Lil Uzi Vert in Philadelphia.

“This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section. I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time.”

It didn't stop there. Azalea even blessed us with a Christmas gift by hopping on Instagram live and doubling down on her claims of Carti being an absent father and cheater. Hope everyone had a better Christmas than Iggy!