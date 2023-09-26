If you’re planning on or not planning on having a baby soon, this is still really good to know. You never know where you’ll be or what you’ll be doing in nine months, so this is a piece of knowledge to keep in the back of your mind for when the day comes!

I haven’t gotten to that stage in my life just yet, but when the time comes, I know I’m going to be stressed out when it comes to thinking of the perfect name for my kids.

canva canva loading...

It’s a pressure that gets put on every single parent on the day of their child’s birth so you certainly want to be completely prepared for that when the day comes.

When naming babies a lot of people take inspiration from books, TV shows, songs, or loved ones which is the way to go unless those names happen to be on the list of illegal baby names. Did you know the US and all US states have rules when it comes to naming your children? I for sure didn’t know this.

What are the most popular baby names in New Jersey in 2023?

For 2023, the most popular baby names in the state of New Jersey are Liam, Noah, and Lucas for boys and Olivia, Sophia, and Mia for girls.

I completely understand when parents want their kids to be unique and not have the same name as every other kid in school, but these rules on illegal baby names in New Jersey set some boundaries when doing just that.

In New Jersey, a law states that you can not name your child that implies objectionable or obscene words or abbreviations according to ‘The Bump’.

These are the names that are forbidden in the state of New Jersey (and most of the rest of the country).

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey