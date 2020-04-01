Ina Garten Made a Giant Cosmo Before Breakfast Because… That’s What We All Need Right Now

Making cosmos bright and early in the morning with famed Food Network chef Ina Garden? We never imagined it was possible, but it's 2020... and that's what happened earlier today.

In the hysterical video, which was posted early Wednesday, Ina takes a large pitcher to build a drink that we all want to guzzle... right now:

"You never know who is going to stop by, wait a minute... nobody is stopping by," she jokes as she pours more than 2 cups of vodka into the pitcher.

"During a crisis cocktail hour can be any hour," Garten joked before filling up a GIANT martini glass. In fact, tthis video was posted before most of us had finished our morning coffee, so we've decided to just drink all day.

Ina... you get us.