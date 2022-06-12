I'll grab the shovels and you snag the sun screen because a big event is coming to Seaside Heights this Summer!

Any guesses?

Get our free mobile app

Okay, I'll just tell you!

It is The International Sand Sculpting Competition & Expo!

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash loading...

From June 26 to June 29, some of the best sand sculptors in the entire world will be coming to New Jersey to compete to make the best sand creation you've ever laid eyes on.

The competition will be held from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM each day.

“We have wanted to bring a sand sculpting competition to Seaside Heights for a long time, and it’s finally here,” said Mayor Anthony Vaz according to Shorebeat.com. “The talent of these sculptors is incredible! Our hope is that it becomes an annual event with the number of competitors growing each year.”

Each contestant is going to be provided with 10 tons of sand each to use as they see fit for the competition.

Here are the confirmed contestants thus far:

Justin Gordon, Groveland, Massachusetts

Todd Pangborn, Jamestown, NY

Matt Long, Staten Island, NY

Karen Fralich, Ontario, Canada

Melineige Beauregard, Hawaii

Chris Guinto, Hawaii

An award ceremony will be hosted on July 29 at 7:30 PM. A 1st place, 2nd place, 4d place and Mayor's Choice Award will be given out.

Visitors are more than welcome to attend to watch the masters as they work. Not only that, but the public will also be welcomed to vote for who they think should win!

There will also be a Play Pile Area filled with buckets and shovels so your kids can play hands on!

Family building sandcastles on beach, woman patting wall, close-up Getty Images loading...

Tickets are just $5.00 per day for those 12 years and older and can be PURCHASED HERE.

Kids between the ages of 6 and 11 are $2.50 per day.

Kids younger than 5 are free.

You can also purchase an Event Pass that will give you access to the competition all weekend long. It is just $10.00 for those 12 years old and up. It is $5.00 for those between the ages of 6 and 11.

It is a fun yet affordable day in the sun so bring the family!

Plus these sculptors will blow your mind. I promise you.

Once you wrap up at the beach, I'm sure you'll be starving so here you go!

Where To Get The Juiciest Burgers At The Jersey Shore Sometimes...you just need a solid burger.