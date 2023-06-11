UPDATE 1:30 PM 6/12: WPVI-TV reports human remains have been found in the wreckage. Officially, the identity of the remains is not yet known.

UPDATE 8:00 PM: PA Gov. Josh Shapiro said, "We expect [repairs] to take some number of months. We expect it to take that time. And we will have that specific timeline set forth once the engineers and PennDOT have completed their review to expedite this process and to cut through the red tape."

Information on how to navigate the closure can be found here.

UPDATE 4:30 PM: WPVI-TV cites a source that says the truck was "carrying thousands of gallons of 87 octane gasoline."

It's still not known if the driver was in the truck when the fire started.

UPDATE 10:45 AM: Video from 6ABC shows the extent of the damage.

UPDATE 9:50 AM: The Philadelphia Inquirer quotes Dominick Mireles, the director of Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management, as saying it "could be weeks" before the highway reopens.

UPDATE 9:00 AM: The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the fire has been extinguished. Heat from the blaze caused an overpass on northbound I-95 at Cottman Avenue and State Road to collapse.

Our original report continues below...

A truck fire under Interstate 95 in Philadelphia caused a portion of the highway to collapse Sunday morning.

WPVI-TV reports the fire started around 6:00 between Exit 32/Academy Road and Exit 30/Cottman Avenue.

According to WCAU-TV, officials on scene said the northbound side of I-95 collapsed before 8 AM and the southbound side is "compromised."

NBC 10 reporter Randy Gyllenhaal quoted officials as saying, "the roadway is gone."

Big headaches

Interstate 95 remains closed in the area until further notice.

Collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia PA - Photo: PENNDOT

Roughly 160,000 vehicles use I-95 through Center City everyday and the impacts from this incident will be massive.

Drivers looking to get through the area may wish to consider using the New Jersey Turnpike or Interstate 295 as an alternate.

This is breaking news that will be updated as more information becomes available.

