Extreme Delays on I-95 Northbound in Philadelphia; Damage Reported as Tractor Trailer Strikes Bridge

It's been a tough day on Interstate 95 in the Philadelphia area, and those struggles are continuing this evening.

We've just learned about a serious accident on Interstate 95 North in Philadelphia, approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge.

94.5 PST's partners at Total Traffic tell us that an oversized load carrying a large metal tube hit the railroad bridge. It caused damage to the overpass and it's currently being inspected for safety. We'll be watching for any future updates.

Here's a photo of the accident from Fox 29's Bob Kelly where you can see the large tube:

As of 5:15 p.m., there's absolute gridlock in the immediate area. Police activity is blocking the two right lanes, with traffic stopped from the Vine Street Expressway up toward the accident scene (which is right around Exit 26).

With only 1-2 lanes getting by right now, 94.5 PST traffic is reporting delays well over an hour if you're heading out of the city.

At this point, the best detour would be to take the Benjamin Franklin Bridge into New Jersey. Then you should travel north on Route 130 before crossing over the Betsy Ross Bridge into Philadelphia.

Additionally, the accident has led to a disruption on NJ Transit's Atlantic City Rail Service.

It is now suspended in both directions between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill. Tickets are being cross-honored by PATCO and bus service is being offered in that area.

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.