Is Halsey About to Have an Industrial Rock Era? New Album Produced By Nine Inch Nails Stars

Halsey is back and apparently ready to rock.

On Monday morning (June 28), a mysterious billboard popped up on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles announcing the title of the pop star's next album.

"IF I CANT HAVE LOVE I WANT POWER," the cryptic advert reads, according to fan-captured photos going viral on social media, along with the subtitle, "THE FOURTH ALBUM BY HALSEY."

The bottom of the billboard also reveals the upcoming project was produced by none other than Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Halsey also shared a music teaser on her Twitter, hinting at a harder sound:

In case you need a refresher, the industrial rock duo are highly sought-after composers and producers outside of their work with their own band. Frequent collaborators of David Fincher, the pair took home their first Academy Award and Golden Globe for composing the score to 2010's The Social Network. They've since added to their award collection an Emmy for 2020's Watchmen and another Oscar and Golden Globe for the music for Pixar's Soul.

For her part, Halsey has a long, documented love of rock music, so the pairing with the Nine Inch Nails musicians is a match made in heaven.

Not only did she go pop-punk with her 2019 one-off single "Nightmare," she's also collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly (2020's excellent "forget me too"), Yungblud (2019's "11 Minutes" with Travis Barker) and Bring Me the Horizon (2019's "¿").

The pop singer has otherwise stayed mum regarding details of what's to come. Her most recent studio effort, Manic, was released in January 2020 and contained hit singles "Without Me," "Graveyard," and "You Should Be Sad."