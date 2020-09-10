My wife and I have been looking at new homes, so we've spent a lot of time in neighborhoods throughout Mercer, Bucks and Burlington Counties.

Over the last week or so, we've started to notice homes being decorated for Fall. We've also noticed a few homes already decorated for Halloween.

We've seen a few witches, a couple of ghosts, and more than one skeleton. I know Halloween is still about 7 weeks away, but I say, now more than ever, if decorating your home for Halloween makes you happy, go for it. In fact, I'm okay if you start decorating for Christmas.

I mean, I love Disney World and prior to the pandemic, it had planned on holding its first “Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party” on Aug. 13. And the Disney parks usually transform from a Halloween theme to a Christmas theme during the first week of November.

That said, I know there are a lot of people who disagree with me. In fact, there are several cases where homeowners' associations have told residents exactly when they can and cannot display decorations.

arinahabich

For example, last November, USA Today reported on a family in San Antonio, Texas that was told by their HOA that early-November was too soon to display a snowman inflatable.

When that story made national news, many people wondered if an HOA had a legal right to tell residents when they could and when they could not decorate.

According to an article on wtop.com, when you decide to live in a neighborhood with an HOA “you’ve agreed to abide by the rules established by the board” and if the board says it’s too early for decorations, then you must abide.

So what do you think? Is it too early to decorate for Halloween? Let me know in the comment section.