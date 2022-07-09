Is Nicki Minaj pregnant?

On Saturday (July 9), while in London, Nicki Minaj jumped on her Instagram Live to have a late-night chat session (it was past 1:30 a.m. London time) with her Barbz and debunk the rumors that she is pregnant. As Nicki was reading some of her viewers’ questions, her eyes lit up and she asked, “Am I pregnant?”

Nicki then said with a chuckle, “Oh, I did mean to tweet this: I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.”

The hip-hop Queen continued her Live session and suddenly she corrected her previous remark and said, “Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.”

Nicki then delivered a hearty laugh as if to signal her fans that she was only trolling them. The 39-year-old rhymer was mostly likely addressing the rumors that started following her performance at the 2022 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans last Friday (July 1). A user on TikTok posted a clip of Nicki dancing to "Did It on’em" onstage with the caption, "She’s definitely pregnant." Watch below.

Currently, Nicki Minaj is gearing up for her headlining set at the 2022 Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London on Sunday (July 10). There’s a possibility the Queen Barbz might have another surprise for fans at the event.

Watch Nicki Minaj’s Arrival in London for the Wireless Festival