Nicki Minaj Cancels New Orleans Show Hours Before Show Time; What About Jersey & Philly?

Rap superstar and pop culture icon Nicki Minaj is scheduled to come to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center in just over a week for a concert on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. But now we're a little worried about that show. (Plus, she has stops in New York City and Newark, NJ scheduled for next week).

Nicki Minaj Postpones Concert at the Last Minute

Nicki was scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. On Monday evening (March 18). Fans were already arriving near the venue, as rumors swirled that the show may be postponed. Our sister sister Hot 107 broke the news earlier this afternoon.

After hours of rumors swirling, it was confirmed on social media around 4:08 p.m. That was just a matter of hours before the doors were set to open inside the arena, they reported.

"Due to doctor's orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight," the statement read. "As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve."

Nicki Minaj Posts That She's Feeling Ill

Nicki Minaj last performed on Friday (March 15) at a festival in Los Angeles, California. Shortly after she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she woke up feeling ill, but said it wasn't COVID.

"Barbz pls send me healing energy. woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don’t," Nicki's post on X.com said on Saturday.

The New Orleans date has not been rescheduled yet, venue officials say.

Nicki Minaj is Scheduled to Perform in Philly & New Jersey Next Week

Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour is scheduled to resume in Atlanta on Wednesday (with another show on Thursday). It'll hit Orlando, Nashville, and Charlotte before coming to our area.

As of now, we assume all of those shows will take place as originally scheduled. There is no reason to believe they'll be adjusted.

Nicki's stops in our area include:

Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - Thursday, March 28

Philadelphia, Pa - Wells Fargo Center - Friday, March 29

New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - Saturday, March 30

So here's hoping that Nicki is feeling better by then.

