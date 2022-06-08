Is This The Most Underrated Bar In Mercer County, NJ?

Mercer County, NJ is full of bars of all different kinds.

There are club-like bars like Coopers Riverview in Trenton when you’re in the mood for a big night out and also bars like Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton when you’re looking for a chill Irish pub sort of vibe.

There’s for sure a bar within 15-20 minutes for every occasion you could think of, but the question is, which of these bars is the most underrated?

Firkin Tavern is in Ewing, NJ, and could possibly be one of the most underrated bars in the county.

Everyone on Facebook was mentioning things about the most underrated businesses in the area and Firkin was listed multiple times.

There are plenty of places in the area that require more of a planned trip, but Firkin Tavern not only has good drinks and great food, but it’s also just a cool place to hang out.

It’s easy to overlook corner bars like this one because you automatically don’t give them the recognition they deserve. First off, their menu is full of good eats.

They have great wings and nachos, but my personal favorite is the loaded tater tots.

There are always so many beers, ciders, and seltzers on tap plus every spirit you could think of.

They have great service and an entire section with arcade games and a pool that will keep you busy for hours.

Everyone was raving about the chill bar vibes it has and also its menu of killer food. Do you agree with their choice?

I for one think it’s for sure a top contender for the title.

