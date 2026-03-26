Is a popular chicken and gyro spot in Ewing moving or opening a second location not far from its OG location on Prospect Street? Maybe.

Blazin Chicken and Gyro may be opening in Hamilton Township

There's a rumor swirling that Blazin Chicken and Gyro (1497 Prospect Street, Ewing, at the Lukoil) will be opening a location on the corner of Route 33 and Yardville Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton Township (across from Moe's Southwest Grill).

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There's been a gas station on that corner for as long as I can remember. It's been vacant for a few years now, with a sign on it that says a Gulf station is coming soon. It never has.

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Now, Ed Stackhouse, known to many locals as Ed the Barber, said with confidence in a video in the Hamilton Happenings Facebook group that the space will become Blazin Chicken and Gyro. He said it will be a mini mart/restaurant, similar to the Ewing location.

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Dave's Hot Chicken opened in Hamilton Township in October 2025

There's no shortage of new chicken restaurants in Mercer County. Dave's Hot Chicken opened down the road on Route 33 back in October, where the Boston Market used to be. Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken opened in the Mercer on One shopping center in Lawrence Township a few weeks ago. The southern chicken chain, Slim Chickens, is expanding north by opening 17 restaurants in New Jersey. The first one will be opening its doors sometime in 2027.

Blazin Chicken and Gyro is coming soon to Bensalem, PA

I reached out to Blazin Chicken and Gyro, but haven't gotten an official confirmation about the business opening in Hamilton yet. The website says there's a Bensalem, PA location coming soon. If I hear anything else, I'll let you know.