Is Tina Goldstein in the New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Movie? Why Katherine Waterston Has Been Largely Absent From Its Marketing

Is Katherine Waterston in the third Fantastic Beasts movie?

While Waterston has been confirmed to be in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, her character Tina Goldstein has largely been absent from the franchise entry's promotions and marketing efforts. Tina was featured prominently on the first two movies' posters, but she has been nowhere to be found on the most recent ones.

Fans have been speculating about her absence, as Waterston's character Tina was the female lead of the franchise (and may still be, despite her character's absence from new trailers and promotional materials).

One theory is that she reportedly contracted COVID-19 while filming the third installment and wasn't able to be present for the filming and/or photographing of the movie's promotions and ads.

Another theory, however, is that her character's absence has something to do with Waterston speaking out against Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts creator J.K. Rowling. The infamous author has come under fire in recent years for spreading hateful anti-trans rhetoric.

Waterston first addressed Rowling's comments via an Instagram Story. She shared an article with the headline, “Trans women pose no threat to cis women, but we pose a threat to them if we make them outcasts.” Waterston reportedly drew a circle around the quote: “Sorry, you can’t be a feminist if you’re not for everyone’s human rights, notably other women’s rights.”

Then, in an interview with The Independent, Waterston revealed why she spoke out despite starring in Rowling's film adaptation.

“Because I was associated with Fantastic Beasts, it felt important to communicate my position,” she said. “One wondered if they might be grouped in with other people’s views by association.”

In June 2020, Rowling took aim at an article that referred to “people who menstruate” — a phrase that includes trans and gender-nonconforming people — instead of using the term "women." Many criticized her for being a TERF, an acronym that stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

In response to the social media backlash, Rowling published an essay that doubled down on her remarks.

"When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside," Rowling wrote. "That is the simple truth."

Has Waterston's character's role been scaled back because the actress wanted to distance herself from Rowling? Is it a decision the studio made, or a simple creative choice? Or was she simply unable to participate in the recording of the film's promotions?

We don't know for sure, but one thing we do know is that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters April 15.