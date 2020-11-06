Johnny Depp has resigned from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

On Friday (November 6), the Pirates of the Caribbean star made the announcement via Instagram.

"In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement," he began, referencing his recent court loss. "Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days."

He added, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

"Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," he continued. "My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

See his announcement, below.

On November 2, Depp lost his libel case against a British newspaper. He brought the case against The Sun after the publication published a headline calling him a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article.