Is Travis Scott Releasing a Beer Called Cacti?

It looks like Travis Scott might be coming out with a new beer line.

La Flame has been dropping hints about an alcoholic drink called Cacti for the last few days. On Wednesday (Sept. 23), he put up a photo on Instagram in promotion of his new single, "Franchise" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. In the post, multiple bottles of the drink are pictured along with Scott and his Cactus Jack crew. There is even a billboard in the background that dons the drink's logo.

On Friday (Sept. 25), Travis released the video for "Franchise," which features more obvious product placement. In one scene, the Texas rhymer sits in front of dozens of cases of the drink. He then tosses a bottle and poses with it while he raps the line, "Cacti's not no ice tea."

Later on in the video, a box of the drink is shown, revealing the flavor as pineapple and lime, and showing the drink contains 7 percent alcohol. The bottles in the video are colored differently than the ones in the Instagram post, signifying there may be multiple flavors of the beverage. No other details have been revealed about the drink.

Travis Scott via YouTube

Travis Scott has been finding multiple ways to make his money grow in the pandemic. In April, he performed a virtual Fortnite concert, which broke the game's record for having over 12 million participants. Most recently, he collaborated with McDonald's, and has his own signature meal with the fast-food giant, which is selling like hotcakes and leaving some employees befuddled. He has also come out with a merch line with Mickey D's.