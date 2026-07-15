We are ready to party. Will you join us? We're thrilled to announce that Chris, Joe & The Morning Show are hitting the high seas for a listener cruise to Bermuda in July 2027. And, of course, YOU are invited.

We'll enjoy the pink sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, unique culture, and fantastic food overnight in Bermuda. But we also know that the time on the ship will be a HUGE part of the fun too.

Our friends at Yankee Trails have put together what will be an AWESOME trip for our listeners. It's the chance for us (Chris, Joe & the morning show) to hang out with you for a wonderful week! The best part? The will take care of EVERYTHING for our listeners from start to finish!

Here Are Details on the Cruise to Bermuda With Chris, Joe & The Morning Show

We set sail July 22 - July 29, 2027.

We'll sail aboard the gorgeous Norwegian Pearl right from Philadelphia. It's a stunning ship so much of the fun will happen on board.

Since we're leaving out of Philly, you don't have to fly there! AND you can get roundtrip service to the cruise port with our luxury cruise transportation so you don't have worry about parking. What an easy trip it will be!

You can click here to learn more and book today.

This Itinerary is incredible! We will get to experience two full days in Bermuda, and we'll visit Virginia Beach as well. Plus, we have a ton of fun planned for our magnificent days at sea!

Day 1: Depart in Philadelphia

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda

Day 4: Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Arrive in Philadelphia

Sounds great, right? Contact Yankee Tours right now to book on their website. You can book directly online or use their form to contact them today. Their experienced travel agents are ready to help you book your dream vacation.

What's Included in the Morning Show Cruise?

A lot is included.

These are extras that only can be included when you book the Chris, Joe & The Morning Show Cruise directly with Yankee Trails:

Access to Chris & Joe's cocktail parties, brunches, trivia nights & more

Unlimited Beverage Package

Specialty Dining Package (3 Meals Per Person)

Internet Package (150 minutes of W-Fi per person)

$50 Shore Excursion Credit (per cabin)

Pre-Paid Gratuities

Taxes, Fees, and Port Charges

T-Shirt

Motorcoach Transportation from the Mercer County OR Atlantic County area to the Cruise Port in Philadelphia

Be Part of the Morning Show with Chris & Joe - direct from the ship!

Everything the Norwegian Pearl has to offer: pools, restaurants, bars, lounges, nightclubs, shows & more!

How Do I Book the Morning Show Cruise?

It's super easy. Just click here to visit Yankee Trails official website for more information. You can book directly on their website or use the form so they contact you to help you through the process.