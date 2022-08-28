Is Yung Gravy Dating Addison Rae’s Mom? Rapper and ‘MILF’ TikTok Star Kiss at VMAs

Is Yung Gravy dating Addison Rae's mom?

The TikTok star's mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, stepped out with the rapper at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (Aug. 28), sparking relationship rumors.

The unlikely duo showed up together on the VMAs red carpet wearing coordinating, lilac-hued outfits. Sheri, Addison's 42-year-old mother, was spotted sharing a kiss with her 26-year-old date.

“I hit on her first, I knew of her and I thought she was fine. She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome," Yung Gravy told Page Six of their relationship.

The "Betty (Get Money)" hit-maker also told the outlet he is “into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.”

The Beef Between Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Dad, Explained:

Sheri and Yung Gravy's red carpet debut comes amidst drama surrounding Sheri and Monty Lopez — her ex and Addison's father. In July, Page Six reported that Lopez was allegedly unfaithful to his estranged wife.

Renée Ash, 25, told the outlet that she had been in a relationship with Monty for five months and that he lied about the status of his marriage.

BuzzFeed notes Sheri and Yung Gravy exchanged several flirty videos on TikTok after the news broke.

"She was DM'ing me at one point... I started showing some love back and, you know, now we're just being cute," the rapper said during a podcast appearance, adding, "Ya know. Making videos back and forth, sending wholesome DMs — it's cute."

Monty did not take kindly to the flirtations and challenged the rapper to a boxing match. However, Yung Gravy declined the offer.

"I'm a grown man," he said in a video on TikTok. "I'm not going to fight you over TikTok drama. You've got one of the most successful daughters in the world, and you decide to act half her age to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family. So grow up, get some help and if we cross paths in real life, don't do anything stupid."

Who Is Sheri Nicole Easterling?

Addison Rae's mom Sheri Nicole Easterling is a social media influencer in the style of her TikTok-famous daughter. She has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 14.2 million on TikTok.

Amid the drama with her estranged husband, Sheri changed her bio on both apps to "single mom."

Several of her recent uploads on TikTok have been stitches with Yung Gravy.