This Everyday Grocery Store Item Was Banned in New York, Could New Jersey Be Next?

Let's say you send your teenager to the grocery store with a short list of things for a party you're having that night.

They get some chicken and seasoning for the grill, baked beans, corn, a sheet cake for dessert and of course you're making sundaes as well.

Dinner wraps up and it's time to get to dessert, the best part of any meal!

You bring out the cake and throw some candles on it, then get out everything you need for sundaes.

You grab the ice cream, chocolate sauce, some cherries and then you go to grab the whipped cream, except there isn't any!

You know you put it on the list so you ask your teenager why they didn't get any.

They respond by saying the store wouldn't let them buy whipped cream because they aren't 21 years old!

It sounds ridiculous, but this is the reality in New York.

A ban on the sale of whipped cream to persons under the age of 21 was actually passed last year, but stores are just now bringing that rule into effect, and many grocery stores will start checking ID's on September 1st.

According to Business Insider the ban is to prevent kids from inhaling the Nitrous Oxide from within the can, laughing gas, also known as doing "whippits".

If a store doesn't follow the regulation they could face fines of up to five hundred dollars, according to the New York Post.

So my question is, do you think a ban like this could come to New Jersey?

New York is basically our backyard, and stuff usually travels down stream doesn't it?

I just think of all of the ice cream parlors along our boardwalks, as well as sprinkled throughout the state that use whipped cream on a regular basis.

Granted, most of the people doing the ordering for those stores are over the age of 21, but some employees are not.

Personally, I just think it's important to talk to your kids about the dangers caused by any type of drug use, but that's just me.

It's probably easier than having to card people for grocery store products that contain a Nitrous Oxide can.