Yes, an EF-2 Tornado Was Just Confirmed in New Hope, PA & Mercer County, NJ

The National Weather Service just confirmed that a EF2 tornado, with winds of up to 115 mph, did in fact touch down in New Hope, PA in the area of Washington Crossing Historic Park. That same tornado crossed the Delaware River into Mercer County at that strength, they say.

The National Weather Service has been surveying sites across our area to evaluate if tornadoes did in fact touch down. In fact, they have confirmed a total of seven tornadoes touched down across New Jersey and Eastern Pa.

One of those tornadoes was an EF-1 in Windsor (Mercer County), NJ.

The 7 Tornadoes That Touched Down in Eastern, PA & New Jersey Following an insane severe weather outbreak across Eastern, PA and much of New Jersey on Thursday, a ton of damage was reported. So the National Weather Service surveyed the damage to evaluate if tornadoes did touch down.

The strongest tornado, an EF3 was reported in Bensalem, PA.

Tthey have confirmed a total of seven tornadoes touched down across New Jersey and Eastern Pa. Here's a complete list:



Earlier in the day, they confirmed that a very powerful EF-3 tornado hit Bensalem, PA. That storm had winds of 140 mph in the area of the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, PA.

Six people were injured in the storm, which caused devastating damage to the Faulkner Auto Dealership complex, a nearby mobile home park.

This was the strongest tornado in the state of Pennsylvania since 2004.

Additionally, they've also confirmed that two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Ocean County (Waretown and Barnegat) with winds of approximately 100 mph. Their team is also evaluating if a tornado also traveled from New Hope, PA to Trenton, NJ.

