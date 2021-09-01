EXPIRED: Confirmed Destructive Tornado Headed Towards Bucks & Mercer County

Vasin Lee // Shutterstock

UPDATE AT 7:55 PM: These warnings in this immediate area have since expired, but flooding is still being reported in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:
We have another Tornado Warning issued for our area. The National Weather Service is has issued a a Tornado Emergency for Burlington and Mercer County, as of 7:05 pm.

This is typically issued when a tornado is heading towards a large, populated area, and often meant more serious than a Tornado Warning.

"This is a destructive, potentially deadly tornado," and it was confirmed to be a tornado in the area of Burlington County.

As of 7:10 pm, the towns that are in the area of this warning include:

  • TRENTON
  • BENSALEM
  • EWING
  • LANGHORNE
  • WILLINGBORO
  • FLORENCE
  • BURLINGTON
  • BORDENTOWN
  • TULLYTOWN
Filed Under: tornado
Categories: Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top