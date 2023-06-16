Tornado Warning Canceled for Parts of Burlington & Ocean County

UPDATE: The Tornado Warning for parts of Burlington and Ocean Counties, which was issued around 1 pm on Friday (June 16), has been canceled.

---------

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

As of 108 PM on Friday, the National Weather Service says a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight-line wind damage was located over Browns Mills, or 17 miles west of Toms River, moving east at 45 mph.

They're warning about wind damage from the storm:

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning (initially at 12:55 pm) for parts of Burlington County and Ocean County in New Jersey. It's in effect until 1:30 pm on Friday.

They say that it was radar-indicated rotation with possible quarter-size hail.

Get our free mobile app

Locations that may be impacted include:

Presidential Lakes Estates, Lakehurst, Pemberton, Wrightstown,Cassville, Presidential Lakes, Woodruff, Cedar Glen Lakes, Whiting, Pine Ridge At Crestwood, Browns Mills, Leisuretowne, Holiday City-Berkeley, Country Lake Estates, Crestwood Village, Pemberton Heights, Fort Dix, McGuire AFB, and New Egypt.

If you're in the path of this storm, you should take cover now and move to an interior room of the lowers floor and avoid windows.