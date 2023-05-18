Music icon, Janet Jackson, spent her birthday in Philadelphia this week, the City of Brotherly Love. How cool is that?

Her current tour, Janet Jackson: Together Again, just left New York City and will be making stops in Allentown, PA on Thursday, May 18th and in Atlantic City at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, May 20th, so she was in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Jackson's 57th birthday was May 16th and she celebrated with a party at the Divine Lorraine Hotel on Broad Street, according to 6ABC, and a pastry chef at Darnel's Cakes on North 3rd Street had the honor of making her a special birthday cake.

Take a look....

The pastry chef's name is Kyle Cuffie-Scott. When he was asked if he would make the star's cake he said "yes" right away. It's not everyday you get asked to make a legend's cake.

Even though Cuffie-Scott was excited, he was nervous too. When it came time to write, "Happy Birthday Janet" on the cake he had to do it a couple of times because his hand was shaking.

You're dying to know what kind of a cake it was, aren't you? I was too. It was a two-tier strawberry shortcake with a pastry cream filling, cream cheese icing and fresh strawberries draping both layers. Of course, Jackson loved it. It sounds absolutely delicious.

Cuffie-Scott got to go to the party and present the cake to Janet himself, a once in a lifetime experience, a thrill that he is still soaking in.

Darnel's Cakes is located at 444 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia.

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023 2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202