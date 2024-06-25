Janet Jackson is hitting Philadelphia with the Together Again Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 26.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

We've got you covered.

What Time Does the Janet Jackson Concert in Philadelphia Start?

Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:

Doors Open - 7:00 p.m.

Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.

Nelly - 8:10 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Janet Jackson - 9:05 p.m.- 10:50 p.m.

All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!

What Will Janet Jackson's Setlist for Her Philly Concert Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them.

I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think the setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Act I:

Night

2nite

Slolove

Rock With U

Throb

All Night (Don’t Stop)

No Sleeep

Got ‘til It’s Gone

That’s The Way Love Goes

Love Will Never Do (Without You)

Act II:

What Have You Don’t for Me Lately

Nasty

The Pleasure Principle

You Want This

When I think Of You

Diamonds

The Best Things in Life Are Free

Control

Son of a Gone (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)

Take Care

Let’s Wait Awhile

Again

Any Time, Any Place

I Get Lonely

With U

Act III:

Make Me

All For You

Alright

Escapade

Miss You Much

Feedback

So Excited

Act IV:

State of the World

The Knowledge

If

Scream

Rhythym Nation

Encore:

Someone to Call My Lover

Together Again