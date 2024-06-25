She's one of the biggest icons of our lifetime, and she's FINALLY returning to South Philly!

Janet Jackson is bringing the Together Again Tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The tour, now in its second leg, has been getting rave reviews across the country.

There's a lot of demand for this show. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What time is Janet Jackson's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 8:00 p.m., according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Janet Jackson's Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

On this leg of the tour, Janet will be joined by special guest Nelly. How exciting is that?

What Time Will Janet Jackson Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

The tour is starting to settle into a routine so we've dug into the set times from this tour, and it appears as if Janet Jackson is due to hit the stage between 9:00 pm and 9:10 pm.

Don't cut it too close if you're pre-gaming at Xfinity Live or tailgating in the parking lot. I'd recommend being in your seat by 8:50 p.m. to see Janet.

As for Nelly, we think he'll start performing shortly after 8 (probably about 8:15 p.m.), and he will wrap his set up no later than 8:45 p.m.

What Is the Setlist for Janet Jackson's Together Again Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of her past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on July 26 at the Wells Fargo Center.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Janet Jackson Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show. Parking rates have typically been between $30 and $40 for recent events at the stadium complex, but that is subject to change.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

You can view the options for reserving your parking in advance here.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 5 p.m. for an evening concert. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area lots that are available in the stadium complex of Philadelphia:

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for the Janet Jackson Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Janet Jackson's Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.

If you're going to the show, have the best time! We can't wait!