What Does Jennifer Garner Think of the Return of ‘Bennifer’?

Jennifer Garner is apparently unfazed by ex-husband Ben Affleck's reported rekindling with Jennifer Lopez.

A source told ET that the 49-year-old actress, who shares three kids with Affleck, “isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben."

"What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad," the source added. "They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."

Garner and Affleck got married in 2005 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12. They also have a son, Samuel, 9.

On Friday (April 30), a Page Six report claimed that Affleck and Lopez recently met up with each other, coincidentally after the pop star and actress ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck, who most recently split from quarantine girlfriend Ana de Armas, was engaged to Lopez from 2002 to 2004.

"Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that: friends," a source told ET earlier this week.

In April, Affleck gushed about Lopez to InStyle, telling the magazine, “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts. She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”